Rapper Yngx 17 killed after being run over by trailer following altercation with driver

No arrests have been made in connection to his death, which remains under investigation

Los Angeles hip-hop artist Yngx 17 was killed Monday following an altercation with a driver in North Hollywood.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, authorities said the 28-year-old rapper, born Taariq Grant, was run over and pinned under a trailer after a “brief verbal altercation” with a driver who was hauling the trailer.

The incident occurred at Riverside Drive and Camarillo Street around 3:40 p.m., LAPD spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that the driver of a white Toyota Tundra got into a verbal spat with a male pedestrian identified as Grant. The two individuals reportedly argued as the driver was stopped in traffic on the northbound side of Tujunga Avenue.

During the argument, Grant reportedly climbed on top of the left wheel well of the trailer, but as the Toyota began to move with traffic, the trailer slammed into a concrete barrier and Grant fell off and became trapped beneath its wheels, police said.

Grant was pronounced dead at the scene by first-responders.

No arrests have been made in connection to his death, which is still under investigation, police said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Following the artist’s death, LAPD reminded motorists and pedestrians about road etiquette.

“Motorists are reminded to remain patient while driving on the roadway,” the LAPD said, adding “and pedestrians are reminded not to ride on portions of a vehicle that are not designated or intended for the use of passengers.”

In his last post on Instagram, Grant shared a nearly 10-minute video of him sitting in a car, smoking marijuana and listening to music. The clip was captioned “Betcha ain’t gone do sh*t,” along with several laughing emojis.

Police ask that anyone with information about his death contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes or Officer Martinez at 818-644-8114.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or by texting the phone number 274637. Tipsters can also visit LAPDOnline.org.

