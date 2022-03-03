‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ to premiere in fall 2022

The Oscar and Grammy Award-winning star promises to "shake things up a little bit" with her own daytime talk show on Fox Television Stations.

Jennifer Hudson is set to “shake up” the daytime talk show space as Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution announced Wednesday that the singer is getting her own talk show.

As reported by TheWrap, The Jennifer Hudson Show will air on Fox Television Stations this fall.

Jennifer Hudson (above) as Aretha Frankin in the biopic “Respect.” She was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the NAACP Image Awards last month. (Credit: United Artists Releasing)

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – 20 years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” Hudson said in a statement.

“I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit,” she continued.

“I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago,” Mike Darnell, president at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said in a statement.

“From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.”

“Daytime has found its Dreamgirl. We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to Fox, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall,” said David Decker, executive vice president at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement.

Hudson recently starred as Aretha Franklin in the acclaimed biopic Respect. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in the 2006 film Dreamgirls, and last month she was named Entertainer of the Year at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards, beating out Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, and Tiffany Haddish.

“I did not see this coming by any means, but Lord knows I’m grateful,” Hudson said in her acceptance speech during the televised ceremony on Feb. 26. She also bagged the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for her Franklin portrayal in Respect.

“I was just standing here thinking `It was here — the NAACP Awards — where I watched so many legends and icons that inspired me,’’ the Oscar and Grammy winner said. “Now, I’m standing here holding an award like this. It’s because of seeing the Arethas, the Patti LaBelles, the Halle Berrys, all these legends right here on this stand that inspired me.’’

In an Instagram post celebrating the NCCAP acknowledgment, the songstress wrote, “Wow !!! All I can say is thank u God and thank u @naacpimageawards for these awards ! I’m beyond humbled and grateful for this honor. I also have to thank my amazing @respectmovie family ! These are for u, Ms. Franklin !”

