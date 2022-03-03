Kelly Rowland set as new Disney Dreamers Academy Ambassador

Rowland will appear alongside Kerby-Jean Raymond, Demi Singleton and more during the four-day long event

Kelly Rowland and Disney are teaming up. The Grammy award-winning singer has been announced as the newest Ambassador for the Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place this weekend at Walt Disney World.

Disney Dreamers Academy is a four-day event that invites 100 young Black students and teens to Disney World. The program is an education mentorship with hopes to broaden career awareness and “create exclusive enrichment opportunities.”

This year, Disney has announced that singer Rowland will be involved in the powerful program that will see her, alongside various other celebrities, sharing insights and their stories to the hopeful young students.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: Kelly Rowland attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Moonfall” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 31, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Speaking to the mentorship and her involvement, Rowland shared in a statement, “Mentorship is an experience I treasure, and the opportunity to invest my time into these students is incredible. I’m excited to work with them and watch how they grow throughout the program.”

Per the press release, the program will “introduce the Disney Dreamers to an array of new immersions, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools as well as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.”

It will also include various career workshops for different disciplines, ultimately introducing the dreamers career paths within entertainment, sciences, business, as well as within the Walt Disney Company itself.

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Disney Dreamers from the Atlanta area pose with (L-R) Tracey D. Powell, Disney executive champion of Disneys Dreamers Academy, Steve Harvey and Mikki Taylor, editor-at-large for Essence Magazine, during the 2016 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine at Epcot in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Joining Rowland are other celebrities, including esteemed fashion designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, who, as theGrio previously reported, is the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss and recently stepped down as artistic director at Reebok.

From the music industry, gospel artist Kierra Sheard and R&B recording artist Mali Music join as well, offering their expertise from their field. Lastly, from the acting world, Faithe Herman, known for her work in This is Us, will join, as well as Demi Singleton, who played Serena Williams in the acclaimed film King Richard.

For more information on Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World, you can head to the official site.

