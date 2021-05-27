Michelle Williams shares reunion calls with, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland

Williams posted some clips of "group chats" she had with her Destiny's Child bandmates and longtime pals.

Loading the player...

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams shared some exclusive recordings of “group chats” she’d recently had with bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé. She posted the recordings on Instagram to celebrate the release of her new book, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours, which documents her mental-health journey.

In Williams’ first clip, she wrote, “Look who checked in yesterday with me!! The only time we’ll let y’all eavesdrop on our group chats!!” She said she “just wanted to check in and see what’s going on,” noting she wanted to be more intentional with checking in with her friends.

Destiny’s Child singers (from left) Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyonce perform Williams’ 2014 song, “Say Yes,” during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Erik Umphery/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyoncé replied, “Oh, we love and miss you so much! We’re so proud of you, Mimi! You are so inspirational for both of us — and we just love watching you become exactly who you are and the world [to] see your impact, wisdom, and beautiful advice.”

“Amen!” Rowland added.

In the clip, Williams said the feeling of releasing the book felt like the similar pressure of releasing an album.

In her second posting, Williams said the Destiny’s Child trio used the phrase “checking in” frequently in the past, but that the pandemic made them be more intentional.

We also get a hint that Beyoncé may be prepping new music. As Rowland told the two she is cooking chicken and rice soup, Williams asked, “B, are you making some musical soup right now?”

“I’m cooking some music — that’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly,” Beyoncé joked, before adding, “You know I’m editing that s— out.”

Williams’ third video featured Rowland asking her what she hopes the world gains from her new book.

“It’s okay to not be okay. and it’s okay to tell somebody you’re not okay,” her singing mate said in response. “I honestly should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things, but I was never really truthful about how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe friends, safe sisters, sometimes people have to know you’re not going to be looked at differently if you say, ‘Y’all, I’ve been really sad too long. Something’s going on.'”

Read More: Venus Williams teams up with K-Swiss for new collection

“You have to allow yourself to hold a safe place,” Rowland replied, “and a safe space for all friendships, to be able to check-in. It’s a blessing to be able to have that. If it’s your person, there’s nothing they’ll judge you for. That’s the greatest thing Destiny’s Child has ever given me: My gift of friendship with you ladies.”

Beyoncé told Williams she and Rowland feel “so honored” to be a safe space where Williams can express her feelings. “We know you are that for us,” she said, “and you’ve always been that for us, so we’re just happy to be along this journey and happy to witness the birth in your new chapter.”

Read More: Naomi Osaka cites mental health for not doing press at 2021 French Open

“It’s 20 years,” said Beyoncé, of their friendship. “It ain’t going nowhere.”

Williams has been public about her challenges with depression. In her new memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours, she talks about her journey and how her faith, family and friends helped her learn to make her mental health a priority.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

