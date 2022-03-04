‘Long Slow Exhale,’ starring Rose Rollins, dives deep into women’s college basketball

EXCLUSIVE: The new Spectrum Original series is coming this April, and theGrio has a first look at the scandal-filled drama

Long Slow Exhale, a brand new Spectrum Original, is set to premiere in April, and theGrio has an exclusive teaser of the upcoming drama, which contains basketball, scandal and more.

From Paramount Television Studios and Made Up Stories, Long Slow Exhale comes from creator Pam Veasey, known for L.A.’s Finest and CSI: NY. The new series set in the competitive world of women’s college basketball, stars Rose Rollins (The L Word), Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari), and Ian Harding (Chicago Med).

Still from “The Long Slow Exhale” episode 101. (Photo: Daniel Delgado/Spectrum/BET)

The 12-episode show is described as “gripping,” and follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), a successful head coach who finds herself in the middle of scandal.

In the exclusive teaser obtained by theGrio, audiences are thrust into the world of Long Slow Exhale as Abernathy deals with the biggest hurdle of her career thus far.

She states in the teaser, “These girls are my responsibility,” when talking about her college-aged players. Check out the exciting teaser below:

Per the official synopsis provided by the press release, “The drama follows J.C. Abernathy (Rollins), a successful head coach of a competitive women’s college basketball team who finds herself in the middle of a potentially career-shattering sexual abuse scandal.”

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 06: Actress Actor Rose Rollins attends “The Catch” event during aTVfest 2016 presented by SCAD on February 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD)

“As she tries to find the truth among the many secrets she uncovers, she is forced to make hard decisions that will affect her, her family and the team of female athletes who all rely on her. Lucas will play Hillman Ford, athletic director of the university and Harding will play assistant coach Eddie Hagen.”

Anton Cropper (L.A.’s Finest) and John Dove (L.A.’s Finest) join as executive producers, as well as Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Tell Me Your Secrets) for Made Up Stories.

Long Slow Exhale premieres Monday, April 4 on Spectrum.

