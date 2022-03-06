Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan to co-produce, star in ‘I Am Legend’ sequel

This will be Smith and Jordan's first major film together

Will Smith is teaming up with Michael B. Jordan to bring audiences a new installment of Warner Bros.’ popular “I Am Legend” franchise.

As reported by Deadline, a sequel to the hit 2007 film is in the works, with Smith and Jordan set to headline both as co-stars and co-producers.

Smith, 53, will work with Westbrook Studios producers Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki, while Jordan, 35, will join Elizabeth Raposo as a producer for Outlier Society, PEOPLE reported.

Per Deadline, this represents the first major film Jordan and Smith have worked on together. Both massive stars in their own right, the two actors’ previous movies have grossed a combined $12.3 billion in worldwide sales, according to the outlet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Michael B. Jordan attends the “A Journal For Jordan” World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Smith starred in the original zombie-thriller “I Am Legend,” set in New York City post-apocalypse, per Deadline. The film was well-received upon opening, eventually grossing around $585.4 million worldwide, the outlet reports.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Will Smith attends Paramount Pictures’ premiere of “Gemini Man” on October 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman penned the original film as an adaptation of the 1954 Richard Matheson novel of the same name, and is returning from the original crew to craft the follow-up screenplay, according to Deadline.

Goldsman will also help produce alongside Greg Lessans with Weed Road Pictures, with James Lassiter to executive produce. A director is yet to be named, the outlet reports.

According to PEOPLE, Smith on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a barren city street such as one would have appeared in the original film, tagging Jordan in the picture but adding no written caption.

Deadline reported that the plot details of the “I Am Legend” sequel are being withheld for the time being.

As previously reported by theGrio, Smith recently took home a Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in the 2021 film “King Richard.”

Deadline reported that Smith has earned Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture for “King Richard,” in addition to a Best Actor win at the NAACP Image Awards.

Accepting the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards on Feb. 27, Smith paid tribute to the Williams family while Venus was in attendance and sitting at Smith’s table.

“That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams,” Smith said.

Also reported by theGrio, Jordan and Serena recently partnered to give aspiring entrepreneurs who are students or alumni of HBCUs a chance to win up to $1 million, funded through an endowment from Jordan’s firm Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, Serena Ventures, the iconic tennis player’s investment company, and MaC Venture Capital.

NEWARK, NJ – DECEMBER 18: Actor Michael B. Jordan and tennis star Serena Williams pose for a selfie as they attend the Legacy Classic HBCU Basketball Invitational at Prudential Center on December 18, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

According to a press release, participants must submit an inventive business proposal to be eligible, and the winners will be announced by Jordan and Serena on Dec. 18, in New Jersey, during the QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase Finals.

theGrio’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

