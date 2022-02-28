SAG Awards: Will Smith, Ariana DeBose win in major categories
The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards saw stars like Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and more taking home major awards voted on by their peers
Awards season is in full swing and Sunday night saw the return of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Recognizing motion picture and television performances of 2021, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and saw some powerful speeches from major talent in the industry.
Truly breaking boundaries in Hollywood, Ariana DeBose, who has received critical acclaim for her turn as Anita in West Side Story, won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the awards show. She became the first queer woman of color to ever win an individual film SAG award, Deadline reported.
During her speech, she honored this major milestone, stating, “It’s an honor to be seen, it’s an honor to be an Afro-Latina—an openly queer woman of color, a dancer, a singer, and an actor. It’s indicative to me that I will not be the last, and that’s the important part. Whatever firsts are attached to my name, they are immensely special to me, but I’m focused on the fact that if I’m the first of anything that means I won’t be the last.”
Will Smith was another major actor who took home a major award, as he accepted Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. He paid tribute to the Williams family while Venus Williams was in attendance and sitting at Smith’s table.
“That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams,” Smith said.
Squid Game, the incredibly popular Netflix series that took the world by storm last year, also received recognition at the awards show. It earned both Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-Yeon, respectively.
Check out the official winner’s list below:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith / Richard Williams – King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain / Tammy Faye Bakker – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur / Frank Rossi – Coda
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Ariana DeBose / Anita – West Side Story
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CODA
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Michael Keaton / Dr. Samuel Finnix – Dopesick
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kate Winslet / Mare Sheehan – Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae / Seong Gi-hun – Squid Game
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jung Ho-Yeon / Kang Sae-byeok – Squid Game
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance – Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
No Time to Die
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Squid Game
The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Helen Mirren
“TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!”
Share: