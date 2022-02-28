SAG Awards: Will Smith, Ariana DeBose win in major categories

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards saw stars like Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and more taking home major awards voted on by their peers

Awards season is in full swing and Sunday night saw the return of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Recognizing motion picture and television performances of 2021, the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and saw some powerful speeches from major talent in the industry.

(EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Ariana DeBose arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Truly breaking boundaries in Hollywood, Ariana DeBose, who has received critical acclaim for her turn as Anita in West Side Story, won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the awards show. She became the first queer woman of color to ever win an individual film SAG award, Deadline reported.

During her speech, she honored this major milestone, stating, “It’s an honor to be seen, it’s an honor to be an Afro-Latina—an openly queer woman of color, a dancer, a singer, and an actor. It’s indicative to me that I will not be the last, and that’s the important part. Whatever firsts are attached to my name, they are immensely special to me, but I’m focused on the fact that if I’m the first of anything that means I won’t be the last.”

Will Smith was another major actor who took home a major award, as he accepted Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard. He paid tribute to the Williams family while Venus Williams was in attendance and sitting at Smith’s table.

“That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams,” Smith said.

So well deserved. Will Smith takes home his first Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/gD6I4GTVLs — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 28, 2022

Squid Game, the incredibly popular Netflix series that took the world by storm last year, also received recognition at the awards show. It earned both Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-Yeon, respectively.

Check out the official winner’s list below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith / Richard Williams – King Richard



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain / Tammy Faye Bakker – The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur / Frank Rossi – Coda



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose / Anita – West Side Story



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA

Will Smith, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard, speaks onstage during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michael Keaton / Dr. Samuel Finnix – Dopesick



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kate Winslet / Mare Sheehan – Mare of Easttown



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae / Seong Gi-hun – Squid Game



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jung Ho-Yeon / Kang Sae-byeok – Squid Game



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – Ted Lasso



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart / Deborah Vance – Hacks



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Squid Game



The 57th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Helen Mirren

