Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes weds Brittany Matthews in Hawaii

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in Maui, Hawaii.

Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes wed his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, during the weekend.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with family and friends on Saturday, March 12, in Maui, Hawaii. Mahomes and Matthews, both 26, who are parents to 12-month-old daughter Sterling, posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram. Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man, PEOPLE reports.

“Happy for you brother!” Jackson commented on the wedding photo of Patrick and his new wife, which the NFL star captioned “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes” and a heart emoji.

Matthews and Mahomes are high school sweethearts, who have been a couple for 10 years. Mahomes proposed at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on Sept. 1, 2020. They welcomed their daughter on February 20, 2021.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes with Brittany Matthews in Kansas City in 2020 (Getty Images)

“The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!” Matthews wrote on Instagram at the time of the engagement. “You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

In 2020, the Texas quarterback signed on to a record-breaking 10-year contract extension with Kansas City worth $450M. The deal solidified Mahomes’ commitment to the team for the next 12 seasons, theGrio reported.

“With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said at the time, as reported by NBC News. “He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

One of the first purchases Mahomes splurged on after signing the contract extension was a $200,000 Lamborghini Urus SUV for his wife, Touchdown sports reports. He also acquired a plot of land in Kansas City, Missouri.

