Jane Campion apologizes to Williams sisters over comments in her Critics’ Choice acceptance speech

Campion said that her comments were 'thoughtless' and she wasn't trying to 'devalue' the Williams' accomplishments.

Loading the player...

Jane Campion was criticized for her comments about Serena and Venus Williams during her acceptance speech at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards. The filmmaker has now apologized for her remarks involving the legendary tennis players.

Campion won Best Director at the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards for her Netflix film, The Power of the Dog. During her acceptance speech, she evoked the Williams sisters, who were in attendance. After praising them for being there, she made some unusual comments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: Jane Campion poses with the Best Director award for “The Power of the Dog” in the press room during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“I’ve taken up tennis. I really have, and when you want to come over and give me lessons, I’d truly love it,” Campion said. Then after speaking of “the guys” who were also nominated in her category, she said, “Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to.”

The filmmaker received much backlash for her comments toward the two sisters. On Tuesday, she clarified in a statement her remarks involving the Williams sisters and insisted that she was not slighting them, Deadline reported.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes,” Deadline reported Campion said.

“The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world.”

Campion was the lone woman nominated for Best Director this year, in a category that included Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, and Denis Villeneuve. She became only the third woman to win Best Director at the Critics’ Choice Awards. She went on to reiterate that she was not disparaging the Williams’ many accomplishments.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus,” Campion said. “Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

The Williams sisters were in attendance in support of the film King Richard, a biopic about their father and tennis coach, Richard Williams. Will Smith won Best Actor for portraying Richard during Sunday’s award show.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!