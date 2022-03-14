Who wore the choicest looks at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards?

From perfect pairings to bold statements, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards red carpet was full of memorable looks.

The critics have spoken and the awards dispersed, but who wowed on the red carpet at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards? From shimmering gowns to feathers galore, there was plenty to critique before the stars even made it into the Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday night, as well as some definite trends. As always, we’ve rounded up several standouts below.

Venus and Serena Williams, both in Atelier Versace at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022.

Photo: Matt Winklemeyer/Getty Images

The family that plays slays together stays together. While Venus and Serena Williams may not love being mistaken for each other, the sisters were a unified front on Sunday night, both wearing silvery gowns by Atelier Versace. But that’s where the similarities ended; while Serena scored with classic Hollywood glamour and a massive train, Venus vamped it up with a low-cut bodice and high-cut slits up each leg of her slinky gown.

Vivrant Things

Color remains a big story on this awards season’s red carpets, and there were several color stories to love among this year’s attendees. Pose’s Dominique T.A.R. Jackson nailed one of the night’s trending colors in purple feathered chiffon by Pamella Roland. Nicole Byer was clearly thinking pink—shocking pink, that is—in her custom ballgown by Christian Siriano. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez went for a pop of royal blue in a couture pants-and-bustier ensemble by Valentino. And Ariana DeBose is clearly leaning into her awards season streak in a marigold-colored gown by Carolina Herrera that was definitely winning.

(l-r) Dominique T.A.R. Jackson, Nicole Byer, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ariana DeBose Photos: Getty Images

They Blushed

Blush might have been one of the trendiest colors of the night, but it was anything but bashful. Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown kept her cool in a strapless column dress by Prada, while Angelica Ross gave sculptural glamour in a high-slit gown by Valdrin Shahiti. King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sydney gave a nod to their fictional mother-daughter relationship in coordinating looks by Dolce & Gabbana and Rodarte, respectively. And Indya Moore kept Virgil Abloh’s legacy alive in a sequined ombré showstopper from Off-White’s fall 2022 collection which flowed into a stunning and sparkling train.

(l-r) Jasmin Savoy Brown, Angelica Ross, Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sydney, Indya Moore

Photos: Getty Images

Not-so-Basic Black

Black never goes out of style for reason, and several stars put their own spin on the hue. The sleek and sexy silhouette perfectly set off the dramatic beaded detail topping Robin Thede’s David Koma gown. Demi Singleton’s custom beaded dress by Miu Miu was given a playful pop of pink. And pantsuit lover Amber Ruffin stayed true to her code, wearing a dramatic feathered bustier with flowing train over a simple cigarette pant, both by Jean Louis Sabaji.

(l-r) Robin Thede, Demi Singleton, Amber Ruffin

Photos: Getty Images

Coordinated Couples

They’ve come a long way since prom, but several couples showed their solidarity in coordinating looks. Halle Berry’s black suit and ivory bustier by Dolce & Gabbana was coyly inverted in beau Van Hunt’s wide-lapeled tux. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave a bronzed vibe, Smith in a chocolate three-piece tux by Dolce & Gabbana and Pinkett Smith in a burnished gold gown by Maison Rabih Kayrouz. And Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones made their red carpet debut in shades of violet, the hue of Diggs’ velvet jacket by Giorgio Armani echoed in Jones’ feathered look by Jean Louis Sabaji.

(l-r) Halle Berry and Van Hunt, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones

Photos: Getty Images

Face Framers

One of the best ways to frame a flawlessly made-up face is with a high-necked gown, as several starlets clearly understood. Issa Rae kept it soft and feminine in a red floral chiffon gown by Carolina Herrera, while Sonequa Martin-Green gave a nod to her sleek looks in Star Trek: Discovery in a simple yet seriously sexy white gown. And the turquoise hue of Jodie Turner-Smith’s asymmetrical satin gown by Gucci set off her gorgeous skin stunningly.

(l-r) Issa Rae, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jodie Turner-Smith

Photos: Getty Images

The Bold Types

If there’s anyplace to have fun with your look, it’s a red carpet, and several stars did exactly that on Sunday night. Rob Morgan stayed true to one of his favorite designers, sporting an Dutch wax-printed custom suit by Toure Designs. Pose’s Hailie Sahar struck several poses of her own in a hooded and hot-hued look by Rick Owens that left only her face and sandaled feet exposed. And Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu gave golden goddess realness, echoing the twisted front detail of her Christian Dior Haute Couture gown in her elaborate updo of Sengalese twists.

(l-r) Rob Morgan, Hailie Sahar, Thuso Mbedu

Photos: Getty Images

All in all, it was a lot to take in, but we’ve still got more red carpets to go this season—so we’ll continue looking to see what looks deserve to win.

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture. She is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and editor of the YA anthology Body (Words of Change series).

