Katt Williams ended show early in Nashville after venue received bomb threat

A bomb threat was made against the Nashville Municipal Auditorium during Williams' stand-up set on March 12.

Katt Williams had to end his stand-up set early last Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee after the venue received a bomb threat.

Williams was performing at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium when the incident occurred. A statement issued by the venue on Tuesday explained why the show stopped so abruptly.

“On the evening of March 12, comedian Katt Williams had to abruptly end his show at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville 10 minutes before the end of his set due to a bomb threat.”

The statement added that Williams informed them not to tell the attendees why the show was ending in order “to avoid panic and possible injury.” It concluded by saying that the authority determined that the venue was swept and deemed secure.

“The building was successfully cleared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department without incident. Due to an ongoing investigation, specific details regarding the threat are not being released at this time.”

Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron stated that the bomb threat was called into the venue over the telephone at 10:36 p.m. CT, as reported by CNN. The police believe the call was made from out of state.

The Emmy award-winning actor/comic has not made any public comment about the incident. He is currently on his World War III comedy tour, which is scheduled next for Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center.

The tour began back in August 2021. Williams played in cities including Tampa Bay, Florida, Washington D.C., and Kansas City, Missouri. The tour continues in San Antonio, Texas, Greensboro, North Carolina, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Albany, New York.

