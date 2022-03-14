Tiffany Haddish sends ex-boyfriend Common birthday love on Instagram

Sharp-eyed fans recognized that Haddish's message was almost identical to one that Common shared on her birthday in December.

Loading the player...

Comedienne-actress Tiffany Haddish shared a special birthday tribute to ex-boyfriend Common, who turned 50 on Sunday.

Haddish posted a photo of the rapper-actor from the 2020 Grammy Awards, as noted by People.

Tiffany Haddish (left) shared a special birthday tribute to former boyfriend Common (right), who turned 50 on Sunday. (Photos: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images and Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

In the caption, Haddish wrote, “Happy Birthday to the King @Common! One of the most handsome, dynamic and wonderful men I have ever Known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine thru you. I Am wishing you Joy, Peace, Light, Love and fun on your born day!”

She concluded the post with “I hope you are Happy for 50 more years. Love!”

Sharp-eyed fans, however, recognized that Haddish’s message was almost identical to one that the rapper shared on her birthday in December. Common himself noticed, too, commenting, “I see what you did there,” with a laughing emoji.

The famous exes dated for more than a year before calling it quits in November.

According to People, in confirming the breakup to Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, Common said the couple’s conflicting schedules was behind the split.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he admitted. “I don’t think the love really dispersed … we weren’t feeding the relationship … but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people … it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

In an interview clip shared by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Haddish acknowledged that she missed Common “from time to time.”

“But that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them,” she continued, “But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”

Haddish most recently starred in the Apple TV ensemble limited series The Afterparty, and she’s set to star in the upcoming film, Easter Sunday, which also features stand-up comedian Jo Koy in what Deadline is calling a story about a man “returning home for an Easter celebration with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family.” Koy has called the film a love letter to his Filipino-American community.

Common’s most recent release, his 14th studio album, is A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!