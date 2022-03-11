Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o to present at 94th Oscars

Wesley Snipes, Lady Gaga and others also set to present at Oscars, which will air later this month on ABC.

The Oscars are just around the corner, and weeks ahead of the biggest night in film, the Academy has announced who will join the televised ceremony as presenters, many of them former winners themselves.

The lineup of acclaimed actors announced on Friday includes Daniel Kaluuya and Lupita Nyong’o.

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Actors Lupita Nyong’o (L) and Daniel Kaluuya attend the The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Outside of having appeared together in Black Panther, both actors are Academy Award winners. Kaluuya won last year for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, while Nyong’o took home Best Supporting Actress in 12 Years A Slave in 2013.

Filling out the list are actors Wesley Snipes, Naomi Scott, Mila Kunis, and John Travolta. These actors join a list of other celebrities announced as presenters at the prestigious ceremony earlier this year. As theGrio previously reported, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Youn Yuh-jung have also been announced as presenters for the awards show.

The 94th annual Oscars will be Sunday, March 27th, and is set to honor and celebrate the biggest films from the past year, including titles like King Richard and West Side Story.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: The Oscars Experience is seen at the Academy Museum Opening Press Conference at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

This year’s Oscars is produced by industry titan Will Packer, who called the opportunity to produce “an honor.” He shared last year, “The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!”

The 94th Annual Academy Awards will feature hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer. The ceremony will be Sunday March 27th at at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC.

