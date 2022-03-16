‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ returns for season 3 in April

The popular sketch comedy show created by Robin Thede was renewed by HBO

Get ready for some more A Black Lady Sketch Show. The popular sketch series on HBO is officially returning for season three this April, mere weeks away.

As theGrio previously reported, A Black Lady Sketch Show has been a critical success for HBO, earning rave reviews for its writing and various comedic performances. While HBO announced the season 3 renewal almost a year ago, fans have been awaiting a release date.

Now they have one. On April 8, Robin Thede and the rest of the gang will return with more hilarious sketches.

(L-R) Issa Rae, Robin Thede, and Dime Davis of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the teaser announcing the show’s return date, Thede appears at a comedy club entitled, “Ha-Ha Hive Comedy Club.”

In the clip, she says, “I just got back from Africa. Wakanda jokes you all lookin’ for?”

A list of celebrity guests for the latest season, obtained by The Wrap, includes Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernandez pose with the award for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” on Sept. 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Back when the series was renewed for a third season, Thede shared a statement regarding the renewal and what fans should expect.

“I can’t wait to push the show even further in Season 3 and to keep delivering the laugh-out-loud content our audience loves to see. I see this show as a budding comedy institution, where Black women can play fully-realized, non-stereotypical characters, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to create that space for today’s premiere comedians.”

The third season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which will consist of six episodes, will begin airing Friday, April 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

