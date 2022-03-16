Rihanna says she’s going to be ‘psycho’ about protecting baby as she enters third trimester

The Grammy-winning artist added, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

Now that she’s in her third trimester, Rihanna is speaking out about the type of mother she intends to be.

The fashion and beauty mogul told Elle magazine that her parenting style will be similar to reality TV star Teresa Giudice, the longtime cast member on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna, 34, told the outlet. “Psycho about it.”

Rihanna arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on Feb. 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci)

Rihanna revealed in February that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. The Bajan beauty damn near broke the internet when she debuted her baby bump in Harlem with the hip-hop star.

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

“From the very beginning, he’s doted on her,” another source reportedly told the outlet about A$AP Rocky. “He’s over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time.”

TheGrio previously reported that Rihanna and Rocky announced they were dating in November 2020.

“They always have fun together,” a third person close to the couple said. “They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other’s lives.”

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has made some bold fashion choices that defy expectations, per Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” Rihanna told the outlet. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

During a recent launch party for Fenty Beauty at Ulta, the billionaire businesswoman described her maternity style to Bustle as “rebellious.”

Rihanna has not revealed her due date.

