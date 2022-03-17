Black artists lead CMT Music Award nominations

Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton lead the annual Country Music Awards with four and three nominations, respectively.

Loading the player...

The CMT Music Awards have announced the nominees for the 2022 ceremony and this year, Black artists are leading the way.

Country music superstar Kane Brown leads all nominees with four nods, including Video of the Year, and Male Video of the Year for his song “One Mississippi.”

He’s also nominated twice in the CMT Performance of the Year category for his performance of “Three Wooden Crosses” from the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year special, and for “Ride Wit Me” with Nelly, Blanco Brown, and BRELAND during CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends.

Mickey Guyton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

BRELAND, a first-time nominee this year, is up for two CMT Performance of the Year awards. One, for his rendition of “Friendship Train” with Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight from last year’s CMT Music Awards, and the other for his performance of “Ride Wit Me” with Nelly, Kane Brown, and Blanco Brown. He is also nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Cross Country.”

Singer Mickey Guyton received three nominations. Guyton’s nods include Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Remember Her Name.”

In addition, H.E.R. can add to her growing list of awards with her first CMT Music Awards nomination. The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter is up for CMT Performance of the Year for her duet with Chris Stapleton, “Hold On,” at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Kane Brown accepts Favorite Male Artist – Country at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9, 2018. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

Fans can determine the winners by casting their ballot at vote.cmt.com. The CMT Music Awards, air April 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream live on Paramount+. Actor Anthony Mackie is co-hosting the event with singer Kelsea Ballerini, who is also up for three awards.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

BRELAND attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

​​Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brittney Spencer – “Sober & Skinny” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce – “Dear Miss Loretta” (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson – “Dear Rodeo” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi – “On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen” (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know” (from the CMT Studio)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!