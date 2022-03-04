PJ Morton announces new album ‘Watch the Sun’

The three-time Grammy winner and Maroon 5 keyboardist's new solo album drops on April 29.

Singer/songwriter PJ Morton has announced that he is releasing a new album, entitled Watch the Sun. The three-time Grammy award winner will be dropping his new project on April 29.

Watch the Sun will be released on Morton’s record label, Morton Records. This will be his fifth studio album released on his own label and sixth straight self-produced album by the Maroon 5 keyboardist.

Featured on Watch the Sun will be his latest single, “My Peace,” featuring JoJo and Mr. Talkbox. Also slated to be on the album is, “Please Don’t Walk Away,” the lead single from the album. The full tracklist will arrive at a later date.

Much of Morton’s new album was recorded at Studio in the Country, the storied Bogalusa, Louisiana recording studio used by fellow New Orleans musicians like Dr. John and Allen Toussaint, as well as Stevie Wonder and Betty Davis.

Wonder recorded much of his Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants album at this studio.

Morton stated that Watch the Sun was born out of a need to step back and contemplate what was going on in the world around him, according to a press release. One of the reasons he recorded the album at Studio in the Country was for the seclusion it provided.

“With the world changing so quickly in the last couple years, it called for a bunch of reflection,” Morton said in a statement. “I reflected on what I wanted to change in my life. What I wanted to keep the same. What was left to say as an artist.”

“I think these last couple years taught us to identify what is truly important. It was important for me to tell an honest story on this album. The album is an unapologetically soulful painting about the true challenges in life and love.”

Watch the Sun is the follow-up to 2020’s Gospel According to PJ: From the Songbook of PJ Morton, his first full-length gospel album. It featured a star-studded list of guest appearances from Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, Commissioned, and The Clark Sisters.

The album also comes off the back of Maroon 5’s 2021 album, Jordi, featuring the platinum single, “Beautiful Mistakes,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Morton has been a member of Maroon 5 since 2012.

