Amazon Music drops trailer for original documentary uncovering country music’s Black origins

'For Love & Country’ will premiere via Amazon Music on April 7, featuring interviews from Mickey Guyton, Blanco Brown, and Valerie June

Loading the player...

Amazon Music has created a feature-length documentary about the Black American origins of country music. The streaming service has released the official trailer for the film, entitled For Love & Country, premiering on April 7.

This new documentary proclaims that much of country music owes its creation and innovation to Black artists.

Filmmaker and photographer Joshua Kissi will direct For Love & Country, exploring Black musician’s early contributions to country music.

“What I’ve come to realize is country music as a genre is just as complex as this country itself,” said Joshua Kissi in a statement. “Now is the moment to stand up for the voices that have always mattered throughout time, especially the musicians who didn’t get the credit when it was due.”

For Love & Country will also dive deep into the long history of the country and how many prominent Black artists have gotten little recognition for progressing the genre.

It will also determine between truth and myth when it comes to the genre, the industry that upholds it, and the city of Nashville, where it calls its home.

The film will feature interviews as well as performances from some of the best and brightest in country music, including Grammy nominees like Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, and Mickey Guyton.

Photo: Amazon

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Valerie June appears in Amazon Music’s documentary, ‘For Love & Country.’ Photo credited to Joshua Kissi.

“I’ve always believed in the old saying, ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’” said Guyton in a statement. “However, it’s no secret there has been a lack of representation of Black artists in mainstream country music for years.”

“That’s why I hope little Black girls growing up now can see us, artists like Brittney, Reyna, Amythyst, Allison, Valerie, Frankie and me, and know they have a place here in country music. We all do.”

Along with the trailer, Amazon Music has dropped an Amazon Original acoustic version of Kiah’s song, “Black Myself.” The recording took place during the filming of the documentary and is exclusive to Amazon Music listeners.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!