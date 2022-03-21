DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish among celebs added as Oscar presenters

H.E.R. and Stephanie Beatriz have also been added to present at the 2022 Academy Awards.

More celebrities have been added to the presenter’s list at the 94th Oscars. Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, the producers of the 2022 Academy Awards, announced on Monday that music producer DJ Khaled, comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish, and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter H.E.R., are among seven new names added to the ceremony.

Joining Khaled, Haddish, and H.E.R. are Academy Award-nominated actors Bill Murray and Elliot Page, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, three-time Olympic gold medal winner Shaun White, professional surfer Kelly Slater, and actresses Jennifer Garner and Stephanie Beatriz.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Beatriz voices Mirabel Madrigal, the lead character in this year’s Oscar-nominated animated Disney film, Encanto. She also starred in the 2021 hit movie musical In the Heights.

The announcement of the new presenters comes just one week after Packer announced that Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Halle Bailey, and Tracee Ellis Ross would also be presenters at the Oscars. Other presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, and Wesley Snipes, theGrio previously reported.

H.E.R., winner of Best Original Song for “Fight For You” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

The news also comes after the Oscars announced that the ceremony would include an all-star band featuring Grammy-winning pianist Robert Glasper, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Sheila E., and bassist Adam Blackstone, who will serve as musical director.

In addition, DJ D-Nice will also be on hand performing during the Academy Awards ceremony, as well as at the Governor’s Ball that follows the Oscars. He will also host a pre-telecast rendition of his popular online dance party, Club Quarantine, featuring special guests.

The 94th Oscars hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer will air live on March 27 on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland® in Hollywood.

