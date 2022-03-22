Beyoncé to perform at 2022 Academy Awards

Beyoncé may perform the song remotely from a Compton tennis court

It’s official. Beyoncé has now been added to the lineup of performers at the 94th Oscars set to air Sunday on ABC.

The music icon will hit the stage with fellow Original Song nominees Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra to perform their nominated tracks. Veteran singer/songwriter Van Morrison is also nominated in the category but is unable to attend the awards due to his tour schedule.

Beyonce (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

The nominated songs are “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto performed by Yatra, Eilish and Finneas for the Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” from Belfast, McEntire’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, and Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from the King Richard biopic, starring Will Smith.

As previously reported by theGrio, Beyoncé may perform the song remotely from a tennis court for the ceremony.

“Beyoncé’s camp has been in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, Calif.,” per Variety.

Smith, who played Richard Williams in King Richard, and co-star Aunjanue Ellis are nominated for their roles in the film, a biopic about the Williams sisters’ father. Netflix’s

The Power of the Dog is the leading Oscar nominee with 12 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and recognition for all of its top actors. Dune has the second most nominations with 10.

Will Packer is producing the 94th Annual Oscars, airing Sunday, March 27 live from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The ceremony will feature an “All-Star” band consisting of legendary musician Sheila E., Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and jazz bandleader Robert Glasper. DJ D-Nice will perform during the awards show and at the Governors Ball afterward.

There will also be the first live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit song from Encanto.