Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to star in ‘I Helped Destroy People,’ Michael B. Jordan to produce

The film is based on The New York Times article published in 2021 of the same name

The next Yahya Abdul-Mateen II project is on its way. The Watchmen star is set to play the lead in I Helped Destroy People, a new film from Amazon Studios produced by Michael B. Jordan.

Abdul-Mateen II will co-produce with Jordan. The film is based on The New York Times article of the same name, published in 2021. The Janet Reitman-penned article followed Terry Albury, the F.B.I. agent who Abdul-Mateen II will play in the film.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the premiere of “AMBULANCE” on March 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Per Deadline, Albury “was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities post-9/11 as the only Black agent at his bureau.” After growing more and more frustrated with the War on Terror and the actions of his colleagues, Albury “publicly disclosed classified documents to blow the whistle on the operation, which ultimately landed him in prison.”

Ben Watkins, the scribe behind Amazon’s Hand of God will pen the script. Jordan will produce alongside Elizabeth Raposo via his production company Outlier Society, and Abdul-Mateen II through his company House Eleven10.

As theGrio previously reported, the Candyman actor launched House Eleven10 in December 2021, as well as a creative partnership with Netflix. The company described its goal as being, “a place where the legacy of the stories from Abdul-Mateen II’s youth will live on in creative form; a home for different narrative universes, illustrating both the magic and humanity within them, including extraordinary stories about ordinary people.”

Michael B. Jordan is interviewed during the Legacy Classic HBCU Basketball Invitational at Prudential Center on Dec. 18, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. Howard defeated NC A&T 79-57. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

In December, Abdul-Mateen II said in a statement, “I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10, and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world. I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres.”

