Time Studios, Roc Nation producing Megan Thee Stallion docuseries

The untitled series follows the rise of the multi-platinum Houston rapper.

Loading the player...

Time Studios announced they’re producing a documentary series on rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Roc Nation is also on board to produce the untitled series on the life and career of the self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie.”

The documentary series will chronicle the hip-hop star, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete in San Antonio, Texas, going from a freestyle viral sensation to a multi-platinum selling superstar, The Wrap reports.

Shot with archival footage and new behind-the-scenes video, the docuseries will chronicle her youth growing up in Houston, Texas, how she developed her dynamic personality, and reveal the professional and personal obstacles she’s had to overcome along the way.

(Photo: Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram)

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world. Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” Loren Hammonds, Time Studios co-head of documentaries, said to the outlet. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable.”

Hammonds is co-executive producing the series along with Time Studio’s Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, and Mike Beck. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Lori York are on board as co-executive producers as well.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience, and professionalism,” Perez said to The Wrap.

“Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with Time Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years.”

Nneka Onuorah is set to direct the series while also co-executive producing. The filmmaker is best known for documentaries like HBO’s The Legend of the Underground, and Vice Media’s Burn the House Down.

The Nigerian-American filmmaker is also directing Prime Video’s Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The reality competition series premieres on March 25.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!