Wanda Sykes talks Oscars, wife’s reaction to hosting gig

The esteemed comedian sat down with People Magazine ahead of the big night which will see her host the Academy Awards alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer

Loading the player...

The Oscars are just days away with co-hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Sykes opened up about how she felt the second she knew would be hosting the biggest night in cinema, what her wife’s reaction was, and more.

Wanda Sykes at a screening of Apple TV’s “Visible: Out On Television” on Feb. 25, 2020, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Sykes said when she learned she had the Oscars hosting gig, she knew she couldn’t tell her wife, Alex, right away. Sykes and Alex, who have 12-year-old twins, have been married for 13 years. “I can’t tell her stuff because she would drive me nuts asking about it every day.”

When her wife finally did find out, she reportedly had just one question — what was she going to wear? “It was all of that,” Sykes quipped. She said Alex is working out and “doing way too much,” ahead of the big night while Sykes is, “just looking for some comfortable shoes.”

As theGrio previously reported, first-time Oscars producer Will Packer announced the hosting choices earlier this year. This will mark the first time the popular awards show will have a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, and fans are eagerly awaiting the big night.

In a press release from the Academy, Packer said, “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles.”

Alex and Wanda Sykes attend the Trevor Project’s 2014 “TrevorLIVE NY” event on June 16, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

He continued, “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

Watch an Oscars promo below. The 94th annual Oscars airs live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!