Tiffany Haddish’s next book, ‘I Curse You With Joy,’ due this fall

Book lovers haven’t heard the last of The Last Black Unicorn. Actress Tiffany Haddish, who scored a bestseller with her aforementioned first memoir, is returning to bookstores this November with her second offering, a book of essays titled I Curse You With Joy.

The Hollywood Reporter had the scoop on Haddish’s new tome, thanks to a press release from publisher Amistad Books, an imprint of HarperCollins.

“I Curse You With Joy includes stories of how Haddish uses comedy to metabolize pain and turn it into art, auditioning for Saturday Night Live before being the first Black female comic to host it, how the trauma in her own life has made her more compassionate, and her complicated relationship with her father, whom she reunited with after 20,” stated the release, in part.

A potential second bestseller from Haddish is an exceptional achievement, given the entertainer’s prior disclosure that she’d been functionally illiterate until her teen years, largely due to her turbulent childhood.

“That was kinda cool to be nominated for a Grammy for reading out loud when I couldn’t read at one point in time in my life when I was in my teens,” Haddish disclosed ahead of the 2020 Grammys. Fittingly, it was a drama teacher who ultimately helped the future actress-comedian overcome that challenge, mentorship that likely set her on the path to a career in entertainment and authorship. With her next book, Haddish promises to be even more vulnerable in sharing her story and approach to life.

“After my first book, I knew I wanted to share more of myself in I Curse You With Joy,” Haddish said in a statement. “I want to bring readers on a journey with me that is hahahas and highs and lows, so people know even through the hurt you can spread joy.”

I Curse You With Joy is due to reach booksellers’ shelves on November 29, just in time for holiday shopping.

