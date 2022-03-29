Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out after Will Smith, Chris Rock slap: ‘Season for healing’

Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence following the viral Oscars altercation on Sunday night. Over 24 hours after the incident between her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock at the annual awards ceremony, the actress took to Instagram with an official message, calling it, “a season for healing.”

Outside of the history-making wins, the biggest moment of the night was when Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair, referencing the 1997 film, G.I. Jane. The viral slap has sparked endless debates online, and while plenty of folks have weighed in with their opinions on the matter, Pinkett Smith herself has officially broken her silence.

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In a post on her official Instagram from Tuesday morning, the Red Table Talk host wrote, “This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it.” This post comes hours after her husband’s post, an official public apology in which he referred to himself as, “a work in progress.”

He wrote in the post, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He went on to officially apologize to Rock as well, something he did not do during his acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, and Trey Smith at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After also apologizing to the Academy, the Williams family, and the King Richard team, he shared, “I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Just days before the Academy Awards, Pinkett Smith opened up about her hair journey on TikTok. She shared in the post, “I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine. Cause guess what? I love it.” Watch the clip below:

