‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is back with new season 14 trailer

Shereé Whitfield returns after four years, Sanya Richards-Ross joins the cast and Marlo Hampton is finally snags a peach

Get your peaches ready, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is finally coming back to our screens. The season mixes old and new faces while still delivering laughs, looks, and plenty of drama.

After season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta received a less than stellar reception from viewers, Bravo decided to shake things up before returning for the next one. Now, fans are finally getting a glimpse at what’s been going down with the women of Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Credit: Bravo

Season 13 mainstays Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, returning for her sophomore season, are coming back. They aren’t the only returning wives, though. OG Shereé Whitfield also snatched her peach back, after leaving the series not once, but twice, since its premiere in 2008.

The trailer brings viewers right back into Whitfield’s life, with the completed Chateau Shereé, the launch of her fashion line SHE by Shereé, and her old flame, Tyrone, back in the picture.

Marlo Hampton, a long-time “friend of,” earned a peach this season, finally stepping into the spotlight. From the trailer, it appears Hampton is more than ready for the challenge, getting into it with Burruss, other cast members, and more.

The 14th season introduces us to a new housewife — track star and broadcaster Sanya Richards-Ross. She declares to an unseen adversary in the clip, “I’m a four-time Olympic gold medalist, put some respect on my name!”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (Photo by: Darnel Williams/Bravo)

As theGrio previously reported, Burruss has been teasing the return of RHOA while doing press for her new spin-off, Kandi & the Gang. She shared on The Wendy Williams Show, “Now I’m gonna tell you this, Marlo and I bumped heads really bad…it was one of those that, you know, I didn’t think I was gonna come back from it.”

RHOA officially returns to Bravo Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. Check out the official trailer for the 14th season of the hit reality series below:

