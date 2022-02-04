Reality Roundup: Tiki Barber on ‘RHONJ,’ Mary Cosby’s fate up in the air

On 'The Real,' Garcelle Beauvais spilled it all when discussing her current rift with her 'housewives' castmate, Erika Jayne

With Tiki Barber’s wife joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey and rumors swirling around the latest season of RHOBH, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup of the week.

Tiki Barber on RHONJ

Tiki Barber (L) and Traci Lynn Johnson attend the “Orange Is The New Black” season two premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on May 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Barber is the latest face to join The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Well, sort of. He is a new “house husband” as his wife Traci Lynn Johnson officially joins the cast as a “friend of” the housewife. The premiere episode wastes no time introducing viewers to the couple, as they sat down with Melissa and Joe Gorga for dinner. When discussing rumors about Teresa Giudice‘s new boyfriend, Johnson was quick to remind the Gorgas (as well as viewers) not to believe all rumors that are out there.

Fans may remember Johnson is Barber’s second wife, and their courtship was a bit of a scandal of its own. According to The New York Post at the time, Barber began dating Johnson while he was still married to his first wife in 2012. Johnson shared in the episode, “I find it hard to judge other people based on rumors because of my own history.”

She explained in a confessional, “Tiki and I first met when I was working at The Today Show, Tiki was already separated four or five months but it blew up into a complete media circus with rumors swirling.”

Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Tiki Barber, and Traci Lynn Johnson attend the Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Dock, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Mary Cosby, up in the air

It’s been weeks since The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reportedly filmed their season 2 reunion. As theGrio previously reported, Mary Cosby did not attend the reunion, leaving the fate of her status as a “Real Housewife” up in the air since then. While Bravo has publicly announced the firing of her co-star Jennie Nguyen following the resurfacing of racist social media posts, they have yet to officially say a word regarding Cosby’s status.

As of Friday, things seem to be even more confusing regarding the pastor’s inclusion in the third season, which is currently filming. Page Six reported Thursday that Cosby had officially “exited” the series. A source told the outlet, “Mary will not be back. She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies.”

While fan accounts began sharing this news, Cosby took to Twitter to then shut down the report, adding to the confusion. Cosby wrote in a tweet responding to Page Six, “This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!!”

This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!! — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) February 4, 2022

Garcelle opens up about Erika Jayne

On The Real this week, Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais spilled some tea on the current season of RHOBH, which is shooting season 12 right now. As theGrio reported in last week’s Reality Roundup, Beauvais unfollowed her castmate Erika Jayne, which fan accounts quickly caught onto. Beauvais broke down exactly why she did that on The Real this week, explaining to her co-hosts Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love exactly where her head was at.

She explained, “OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like. And so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little like. So, I thought, ‘I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.’” She added, “Did I know it was going to cause World War III? Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place.”

Watch the clip below:

