Ella Mai reveals title, release date for new album

The British songstress is dropping 'Heart on My Sleeve' May 6.

Loading the player...

Ella Mai is back with a new album. The Grammy-winning singer announced she’s dropping her sophomore release, Heart on My Sleeve, in May.

10 Summers/Interscope Records will release Heart on My Sleeve with the project featuring 15 brand new tracks from the London-born songstress. The album will appear on all digital streaming platforms on May 6. There will also be a limited edition CD version of the album with alternative cover art exclusively available at Target.

Ella Mai (Provided by: Adrienne Raquel)

The new album includes guest features from frequent collaborator, singer/songwriter Lucky Daye, Grammy-winning rapper Roddy Rich, and Atlanta rapper Latto.

Mai has released a new single concurrently with the album announcement, “Leave You Alone.” The sexy, mid-tempo jam was preceded by the album’s official lead single, “DFMU.,” a track that’s been climbing the Urban & Rhythmic charts steadily since its January release. The video currently has over six million views on YouTube.

The album also includes Mai’s 2020 single, “Not Another Love Song.” The song peaked at number nine on the Billboard R&B charts and has 18 million YouTube views so far.

Heart on My Sleeve is the follow-up to Ella Mai’s 2018 self-titled debut album. With production handled chiefly by DJ Mustard, the album became a double-platinum success.

Mai made a big impression with her debut single, “Boo’d Up,” a seven-time platinum smash that spent 13 weeks at number one on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The album’s other two singles, “Trip” and “Shot Clock” also reached the top five on the Billboard R&B charts.

(Ella Mai Provided by: Adrienne Raquel)

Official Tracklist for Heart on My Sleeve:

Trying Not Another Love Song Didn’t Say (Featuring Latto) Break My Heart Fallen Angel How (Featuring Roddy Rich) Pieces DFMU Hide Power of a Woman A Mess (Featuring Lucky Daye) Feels Like Leave You Alone Sink or Swim Fading Out

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!