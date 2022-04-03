Doja Cat, SZA win their first Grammys after ill-timed bathroom break

The pop star and SZA won for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for "Kiss Me More"

Loading the player...

Doja Cat and SZA each won their first Grammy, and just barely made it to the stage to accept it.

The two stars won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group for their smash duet, “Kiss Me More.” SZA took her time getting to the stage, as an injury forced her to walk up on crutches (although it didn’t stop her from wearing her high heel shoes).

Despite being slowed down by crutches and stilettos, SZA managed to make it to the stage before Doja Cat. The R&B songstress rushed Doja Cat along, saying she was in the bathroom for more than five minutes. Although it seemed like a joke, Doja Cat confirmed that that was in fact the reason for her delay.

SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Kiss Me More’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Listen—I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life. Thank you everybody,” Doja Cat said, with the audience laughing heartily. She then wryly adjusted the front of her beige, high-slit dress.

Doja Cat went on to thank SZA for her contribution to the song. “SZA, you are everything to me,” she said to SZA. “You are incredible. You’re the epitome of talent. You’re a lyricist. You’re everything.”

SZA thanked God and her mom, before saying she was glad Doja “made it back in time.”

Unable to fight back tears, Doja then said “I like to downplay s–t. But this? It’s a big deal,” as the crowd gave her and SZA a standing ovation.

Doja Cat had eight nominations for the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album noms for Planet Her (Deluxe). SZA was also nominated at the 2022 Grammys, earning a nom for Best R&B Song for her Top 10 single, “Good Days.”

“Kiss Me More” beat out BTS’ “Butter”, Coldplay’s “Higher Power”, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely”, and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!