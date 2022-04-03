Jazmine Sullivan becomes two-time Grammy winner, takes home Best R&B Album

The singer won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B album for her work on "Heaux Tales"

Jazmine Sullivan fans, rejoice! The acclaimed R&B singer finally took home a Grammy award this year, her first in over a decade of working in the music industry.

Jazmine Sullivan collected two Grammys overall on Sunday evening, cementing her celebrated album, Heaux Tales, as one of the best works in R&B we’ve had in years.

The singer won for Best R&B Performance for her song, “Pick Up Your Feelings,” and Best R&B Album for Heaux Tales. For the first award, she tied with Silk Sonic, who also won for their song, “Leave the Door Open.”

Jazmine Sullivan, winner of Best R&B Album for “Heaux Tales” and Best R&B Performance for “Pick Up Your Feelings” poses in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Sullivan took the time to dedicate her win to many people in her life, but specifically Black women.

“I think that I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and unforgiveness around some decisions I made in my 20s that weren’t favorable,” she shared. “What it ended up being is a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other and not be exploited at the same time. That’s what I’m most grateful for.”

She continued, “Shout out to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful. I love you all.” Sullivan went on to thank RCA, her producers, additional writers and more, as well as her friends and family.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) Jazmine Sullivan accepts the Best R&B Album award for ‘Heaux Tales’ from Billy Porter onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As previously mentioned, this marks Sullivan’s first ever win at the Grammys, after losing 12 times throughout her lengthy career. The singer had previously been nominated for past albums Fearless, Reality Show and more.

Not only did Heaux Tales receive immense critical acclaim, the project was also commercially successful for the singer as well. As theGrio previously reported, Heaux Tales earned a career high on the Billboard chart upon release, peaking at No. 4.

Check out her speech from Sunday night’s ceremony below:

[Heaux Tales ended up being] "a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited … shout out to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful." – Jazmine Sullivan at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/n2oVPzd2gL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2022

