Megan Thee Stallion, theGrio, Questlove among 2022 Webby Award nominees

The 26th Annual Webby Awards honors international excellence on the internet.

Nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards have arrived. Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, and theGrio are among the nominees announced on Tuesday by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS).

The Webby Awards honor international excellence on the internet, including video, media, podcasts, social media, web applications as well as software and advertising.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for “Thot S–t” was nominated for Music Video, General Video. Netflix’s hit Black cowboy film, The Harder They Fall, is nominated in the Media and Entertainment category for Video – Branded Media category.

In addition, theGrio’s video piece How Hollywood Highlights our History | Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy w/ Stanley Nelson Jr., is nominated in the Video Series and Channel’s Entertainment category.

For Podcasts, General Series, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s podcast Questlove Supreme is nominated for the Lifestyle and Music categories. Acting Up podcast, which is hosted by theGrio’s Director of Entertainment Cortney Wills, is nominated for Arts and Culture category, going up against LeVar Burton’s podcast LeVar Burton Reads

(Credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 Webby Awards received over 14,000 submissions from the United States and 70 other countries. Of the 12% of submissions that were selected as nominees, Netflix leads all media organizations with 26 nominations. The streaming services is followed by Apple (19), National Geographic (19), HBO (18), CNN (14).

While the IADAS will vote on the Webby Award winners, the public is able to decide the Webby People’s Choice Award. Voting online starts Tuesday and will stay open until April 21.

“The Webby Awards has been honoring the very best in digital innovation and creativity for 26 years,” said Claire Graves, president of the Webby Awards.

“This year’s Nominees represent more than innovation. They are the coolest, most creative, most shared, watched, listened to, most breathtaking, moving and talked about work on the Internet. We’re so proud to recognize them today.”

The Webby Award winners will be announced on April 26. The ceremony will take place May 16, 2022 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, streamed live from their website. See the full list of Webby Awards nominations here.

