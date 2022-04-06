Tasha K has mere days to delete previous trash-talking posts about Cardi B, judge says

If Latasha Kebe wins her appeal, she may repost all her claims about the rap star removed from YouTube and social media.

Blogger Tasha K, who lost a defamation lawsuit filed against her by rapper Cardi B, has mere days to delete her old posts about the star, an Atlanta judge ruled Monday.

Tasha K has appealed the nearly $4 million judgment against her. However, according to TMZ, old posts in which she defamed the rap star must be taken down from her popular YouTube page and social media accounts while the appeal is ongoing.

Tasha K (left), who lost a defamation lawsuit filed against her by Cardi B, has mere days to delete her old social media and YouTube posts about the star, a judge ruled on Monday. (Photos: Screenshot/Instagram and Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

But Tasha is appealing that judgment and had yet to remove those posts and/or videos.

The rap star testified in January that the videos created by Tasha K — whose legal name is Latasha Kebe — were harassment.

“I felt really helpless and hopeless,” said Cardi B, as theGrio previously reported. “It was just constant harassment.”

The rap star, whose legal name is Belcalis Almanzar, said on the stand that she “had suicidal thoughts every single day, to the point that I felt like I was being a burden to my family. My mother and husband noticed I wasn’t happy. Every time I woke up, I had anxiety.”

In a statement afterward, Kebe responded to the Jan. 25 judgment by saying, “We [called] bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs, a machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc on our society and in our neighborhoods. It’s sold to our children as the ‘it’ factor. This machine, this thing, secured an extremely prejudicial verdict against myself and my company solely off of sympathy and payola.”

If Kebe wins her appeal, she may repost all her assertions about Cardi B from wherever they were removed.

Social media users criticized Kebe’s flippant response to the judgment. One wrote, “Tasha K is using the Trumpian tactic of acting like this is a blip on her radar and moving on. I guess that’s how you survive … unabashed narcissism and the knowledge that most people are idiots and will follow you anyway.”

As previously reported by theGrio, other users want more accountability from Kebe. A poster who identified herself as Simone Johnson said: “Tasha, are you reading these comments? People want you to take accountability and just own your mistake. Put yourself in others shoes. Nobody wants someone to lie about them. It’s disappointing to see the lack of accountability here. I think she missed a moment to rise above this situation.”

