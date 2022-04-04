Kanye West cancels Coachella performances: report

This would have been a return for Ye, who headlined the festival back in 2011

Kanye West (now known simply as Ye) has pulled out of the Coachella festival for unknown reasons.

As reported by TMZ, a source confirmed that the hitmaker has not rehearsed or prepared for his scheduled appearance on the closing night. The Coachella music festival takes place over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24.

According to Variety, Eilish will headline the popular music festival on Saturday while West was slated to take the Sunday slot. As previously reported by theGrio, this would have been a return for Ye, who headlined the festival back in 2011, and for Eilish as well, who performed in 2019.

Previously confirmed performances also include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, and Vince Staples. Swedish House Mafia is expected to replace Ye at Coachella, which is sold out.

Coachella confirmed on Wednesday that prolific hitmaker Kanye West will be headlining the annual two-weekend extravaganza set to take place on April 15-17 and April 22-24. (Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images)

After initially requiring vaccinations to enter, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach reversed their mandate, with fans now only needing a negative COVID test.

As reported by theGrio, Coachella originally announced their dates in June 2021 with Travis Scott as the headliner. However, he withdrew from the event in December following the Astroworld tragedy.

West’s cancellation comes amid his recent wild antics on social media, which have seen him harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and threatening her alleged new boy toy Pete Davison as well as comedian D.L. Hughley. West also called Daily Show host Trevor Noah a “coon” after the media personality commented on his post-marital drama with the mother of his four children.

West’s unpredictable behavior resulted in him being barred from the Grammy Awards on Sunday, where he was scheduled to perform.

Kanye West at the Versace fall 2019 fashion show on Dec. 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jason Lee, West’s new media manager, has denied reports that the hip-hop star told his estranged wife he was “going away to get help,”

Lee, who hosts Hollywood Unlocked, said the Page Six report is “simply untrue.”

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim,” said Lee, according to the Daily Mail.

“He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent,” he added. “If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false.”

