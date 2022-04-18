Travis Scott gives surprise five-song performance at Coachella afterparty

This was only the second time the multi-platinum rapper has performed live since the Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott has been out of the public eye for a minute, but the Astroworld rapper recently appeared at a Coachella after-party. According to TMZ, Scott performed the surprise set at the Bootsy Bellows After Party early Sunday morning.

Video footage showed Scott performing five of his biggest hits, including “Goosebumps” and “Sicko Mode” from the DJ Booth of the after-party around 3 a.m. He also acted as DJ for a brief portion of the evening.

Travis Scott performs during the unveiling of the New NBA Partnership with Nike on Sept. 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

This is only the second time Scott has performed since the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 6. According to Page Six, the first was a short set at a private pre-Oscars party on March 26.

Scott was initially one of the Coachella headliners, but he was removed following the tragedies of his Astroworld Festival last November. During his set on the first of two nights of the Texas festival, a crowd surge occurred, resulting in 10 deaths and thousands of injuries.

Rapper Travis Scott looks on prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Scott, who also founded the Astroworld Festival, and behemoth concert promoter Live Nation, faces billions of dollars in lawsuits by victims and families of victims. Before he was removed, fans filed a petition to have him kicked off the Coachella line-up due to the tragedy at Astroworld.

Kanye West was initially recruited to fill the vacant slot; however, the 24-time Grammy winner pulled out two weeks before the festival began. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia then filled West’s spot.

West gave no reason why he backed out.

Scott is looking to make a more formal come back, as billboards of his forthcoming album, Utopia, are popping up, as reported by Billboard. Four billboards, one with his Cactus Jack logo, appeared on the I-10 highway last week on the route headed away from Coachella.

Coachella’s first weekend began on April 15, with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as the other two headliners. Other performers during the festival include Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, and Ari Lennox. The festival will resume on April 22.

