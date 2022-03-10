Travis Scott launches multi-million dollar community initiatives

The Houston rapper's Project HEAL is a four-pillar initiative aimed at addressing education, mental health, community service, and event safety.

Travis Scott has announced that he is starting community-based philanthropic initiatives.

The multi-platinum selling rapper is launching Project HEAL, a long term, four-pillar series of mental health and educational programs, and scholarships. He’ll also be addressing tech-driven solutions for event safety.

Scott’s first pillar for the project is the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, available for students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The fund will provide $10,000 scholarships to 100 seniors with a 3.5 GPA or higher with financial hardship that may prevent them from graduating.

This is the second year Scott has supported students at HBCUs, and his donations have increased for 2022. Students from Morehouse College, Howard University, Grambling State University, and Prairie View A&M University have been past recipients. The scholarship is named after Scott’s grandfather, Waymon Webster, a Prairie View A&M alumnus.

“My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life,” Scott said in a statement. “He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big. It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.”

The project’s second pillar addresses mental health. Scott is pledging seven figures to provide free programs with licensed professional counselors and social workers, as well as digital counseling and telephone hotlines for young people in lower-income communities of color.

Project HEAL’s third pillar will focus on a seven-figure expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center at TXRX Labs in Houston. The center is a nonprofit makerspace giving access to free studio space, job and apprenticeship training for young artists, designers, and tech innovators.

The final pillar of Project HEAL is funding the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ task force on event safety. In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy that claimed 10 lives last November, the task force will be a gathering of key experts and stakeholders who aim to provide effective safety measures for large scale live events through technology.

The stakeholders will include members of government, emergency response workers, event management company employees, and health and public safety experts.

