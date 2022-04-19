Nas, Wu-Tang Clan to co-headline new tour

The 'NY State of Mind Tour' launches on Aug. 30 and will make a 25-city stop.

Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan are embarking on a co-headlining tour. The hip-hop legends announced the NY State of Mind Tour will begin this summer.

The 25-city trek will start on Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The tour will stop in cities including Virginia Beach, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Dallas. The final stop on the tour is Los Angeles, at the Hollywood Bowl.

The tour is named after one of Nas’ most beloved songs, taken from his acclaimed debut album, Illmatic. The announcement of the tour comes weeks after Nas gave a show-stopping performance at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Nas built his reputation as one of the most important rappers in music history starting in the early 90s. Throughout a career that’s spanned three decades, the Queensbridge MC has released seven platinum albums, winning his first Grammy in 2021 for Kings Disease.

Over the years, he’s collaborated with Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and more.

Nas (Photo provided by Live Nation)

Wu-Tang Clan is one of the most singular groups in hip-hop history. The Staten Island collective burst onto the scene with their 1993 debut, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), featuring the idiosyncratic production of co-founder RZA, incorporating aspects of Kung-Fu culture and films within the music.

While Wu-Tang has released critically and commercially successful albums as a group, many of its members branched out to have successful solo careers in their own right. This includes Method Man, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Showtime

Wu-Tang’s dynamic story has been told both in an Emmy-nominated Showtime documentary, Of Mics and Men, as well as a dramatized television series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The latter was renewed for its third and final season. In November 2021, Raekwon released his memoir, From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan.

Tickets for the NY State of Mind Tour will go on sale starting April 26 at 10:00 a.m. via Live Nation.

NY STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

