Gilded and glamorous! What looks won the 2022 Met Gala?
The Met Gala finally returns to the first Monday in May with the theme 'gilded glamour.' Which guests understood the assignment?
Mama, we made it—to the Met Gala! Okay, so theGrio isn’t on the famed steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in person this year, but in our minds (and from the comfort of our homes), we’re giving “gilded glamour,” the dress code for the Met Gala’s return to the first Monday in May for the first time since 2019.
Of course, if you’re a fashion devotee, you already know this evening’s event is actually the second half of the tribute to Costume Institute’s “America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit, for which the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser. Following the first installment in September 2021, this time, guests are expected to evoke the opulent, white-tie-and-tails glamour of New York City’s gilded age—which coincidentally, opened with the founding of the Met.
As HBO’s recent new hit reminded us, the wealth of that era wasn’t solely relegated to white elites. In that era of post-Civil War Reconstruction, there was already a growing Black elite and plenty of Black excellence—which is exactly what we’re excited to see among this evening’s guests. While many outlets may give you their opinion of the best of the Met Gala’s looks, theGrio is always rooting for everyone Black—and that’s where our eyes will be focused throughout tonight’s festivities.
Regina King will co-chair the 2022 Met Gala
Who understood the assignment? Who both brought it and shut it down? Which Met Gala guests put that gilded glamour theme down, flipped it, and reversed it? We’ll be showing you all that and more in our Met Gala carousel of style, which we’ll be updating with Black fashion moments throughout the evening. So watch this space; we’ll be serving fresh Met Gala looks all night.
Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture. She is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and editor of the YA anthology Body (Words of Change series).
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!
Share: