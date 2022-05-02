Gilded and glamorous! What looks won the 2022 Met Gala?

The Met Gala finally returns to the first Monday in May with the theme 'gilded glamour.' Which guests understood the assignment?

Mama, we made it—to the Met Gala! Okay, so theGrio isn’t on the famed steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in person this year, but in our minds (and from the comfort of our homes), we’re giving “gilded glamour,” the dress code for the Met Gala’s return to the first Monday in May for the first time since 2019.

Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and Janicza Bravo attend the 2022 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images

Of course, if you’re a fashion devotee, you already know this evening’s event is actually the second half of the tribute to Costume Institute’s “America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit, for which the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser. Following the first installment in September 2021, this time, guests are expected to evoke the opulent, white-tie-and-tails glamour of New York City’s gilded age—which coincidentally, opened with the founding of the Met.

As HBO’s recent new hit reminded us, the wealth of that era wasn’t solely relegated to white elites. In that era of post-Civil War Reconstruction, there was already a growing Black elite and plenty of Black excellence—which is exactly what we’re excited to see among this evening’s guests. While many outlets may give you their opinion of the best of the Met Gala’s looks, theGrio is always rooting for everyone Black—and that’s where our eyes will be focused throughout tonight’s festivities.

Who understood the assignment? Who both brought it and shut it down? Which Met Gala guests put that gilded glamour theme down, flipped it, and reversed it? We’ll be showing you all that and more in our Met Gala carousel of style, which we’ll be updating with Black fashion moments throughout the evening. So watch this space; we’ll be serving fresh Met Gala looks all night.

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images Cynthia Erivo in archival Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images Anderson .Paak in Gucci Photo: Getty Images Venus Williams in Chloe Photo: Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino Photo: Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino Photo: Getty Images Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera Photo: Getty Images Ariana DeBose in Moschino Photo: Getty Images Naomi Campbell in Burberry Photo: Getty Images Naomi Campbell in Burberry Photo: Getty Images La La Anthony Photo: Getty Images Janicza Bravo Photo: Getty Images Leslie Odom Jr. Photo: Getty Images Renée Elise Goldsberry Photo: Getty Images Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images Alicia Keys hair detail Photo: Getty Images Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Moschino Photo: Getty Images Kelvin Harrison Jr. Photo: Getty Images Laura Harrier Photo: Getty Images Normani in Christian Siriano Photo: Getty Images Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Photo: Getty Images Chloë Photo: Getty Images Paapa Essiedu Photo: Getty Images Lori Harvey in Michael Kors Photo: Getty Images Regé-Jean Page Photo: Getty Images Danai Gurira Photo: Getty Images Lenny Kravitz Photo: Getty Images LaQuan Smith Photo: Getty Images Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen Photo: Getty Images Teyana Taylor in Iris Van Herpen Photo: Getty Images Teyana Taylor in Iris Van Herpen Photo: Getty Images Kiki Layne Photo: Getty Images Jon Batiste Photo: Getty Images SZA Photo: Getty Images Future Photo: Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith Photo: Getty Images Jasmine Tookes Photo: Getty Images Aurora James and Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images Questlove Photo: Getty Images Denée Benton Photo: Getty Images Paloma Elsesser Photo: Getty Images Precious Victoria Lee Photo: Getty Images Joan Smalls Photo: Getty Images Julie Dash Photo: Getty Images Ashton Sanders Photo: Getty Images Marques Brownlee Photo: Getty Images Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams Photo: Getty Images Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, fashion detail Photo: Getty Images Stormzy Photo: Getty Images Franklin Leonard Photo: Getty Images Gunna Photo: Getty Images Rachel Smith Photo: Getty Images Stromae Photo: Getty Images Victor Glemaud Photo: Getty Images Nyjah Huston Photo: Getty Images Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images

Maiysha Kai is Lifestyle Editor of theGrio, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades’ experience in fashion and entertainment, a love of great books and aesthetics, and the indomitable brilliance of Black culture. She is also a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and editor of the YA anthology Body (Words of Change series).

