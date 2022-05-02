Gilded and glamorous! What looks won the 2022 Met Gala?

The Met Gala finally returns to the first Monday in May with the theme 'gilded glamour.' Which guests understood the assignment?

May 2, 2022
Mama, we made it—to the Met Gala! Okay, so theGrio isn’t on the famed steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in person this year, but in our minds (and from the comfort of our homes), we’re giving “gilded glamour,” the dress code for the Met Gala’s return to the first Monday in May for the first time since 2019.

What—and who—can we expect to see at the 2022 Met Gala?
Met Gala 2022 theGrio.com
Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and Janicza Bravo attend the 2022 Met Gala
Photo: Getty Images

Of course, if you’re a fashion devotee, you already know this evening’s event is actually the second half of the tribute to Costume Institute’s “America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit, for which the Met Gala is an annual fundraiser. Following the first installment in September 2021, this time, guests are expected to evoke the opulent, white-tie-and-tails glamour of New York City’s gilded age—which coincidentally, opened with the founding of the Met.

As HBO’s recent new hit reminded us, the wealth of that era wasn’t solely relegated to white elites. In that era of post-Civil War Reconstruction, there was already a growing Black elite and plenty of Black excellence—which is exactly what we’re excited to see among this evening’s guests. While many outlets may give you their opinion of the best of the Met Gala’s looks, theGrio is always rooting for everyone Black—and that’s where our eyes will be focused throughout tonight’s festivities.

Who understood the assignment? Who both brought it and shut it down? Which Met Gala guests put that gilded glamour theme down, flipped it, and reversed it? We’ll be showing you all that and more in our Met Gala carousel of style, which we’ll be updating with Black fashion moments throughout the evening. So watch this space; we’ll be serving fresh Met Gala looks all night.

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in archival Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Venus Williams in Chloe

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana DeBose in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Photo: Getty Images

La La Anthony

Photo: Getty Images

Janicza Bravo

Photo: Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr.

Photo: Getty Images

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Photo: Getty Images

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Alicia Keys hair detail

Photo: Getty Images

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Photo: Getty Images

Normani in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Photo: Getty Images

Chloë

Photo: Getty Images

Paapa Essiedu

Photo: Getty Images

Lori Harvey in Michael Kors

Photo: Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

Photo: Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Photo: Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Photo: Getty Images

LaQuan Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen

Photo: Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Iris Van Herpen

Photo: Getty Images

Kiki Layne

Photo: Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Photo: Getty Images

SZA

Photo: Getty Images

Future

Photo: Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Photo: Getty Images

Aurora James and Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Questlove

Photo: Getty Images

Denée Benton

Photo: Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

Photo: Getty Images

Precious Victoria Lee

Photo: Getty Images

Joan Smalls

Photo: Getty Images

Julie Dash

Photo: Getty Images

Ashton Sanders

Photo: Getty Images

Marques Brownlee

Photo: Getty Images

Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Photo: Getty Images

Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, fashion detail

Photo: Getty Images

Stormzy

Photo: Getty Images

Franklin Leonard

Photo: Getty Images

Gunna

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Stromae

Photo: Getty Images

Victor Glemaud

Photo: Getty Images

Nyjah Huston

Photo: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

