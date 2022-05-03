Teyana Taylor announces second leg of ‘Last Rose Petal’ tour

The farewell tour for the singer/director will hit 19 cities, including Las Vegas, Miami, and Boston.

Loading the player...

Teyana Taylor is returning to the stage this summer. The singer/director announced the second leg of The Last Rose Petal…The Farewell Tour, after which she says she will retire from performing.

For The Last Rose Petal 2, Taylor will embark on a 19-date tour, starting with a set at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival which has moved from Virginia Beach to Washington, D.C. She will also perform in major cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami, and more.

Teyana Taylor attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on Oct. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The “Gonna Love Me” singer will also perform in Europe. The last three dates on tour will be in London, England, Utrecht, Netherlands, with the final stop in Paris, France.

“I kept my promise… I told you I would come back for you,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram page, announcing the tour. “Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls….”

Taylor wrote to fans on March 12 that she was “setting up additional dates for the cities I did not get to hit up first go round.” The first leg of The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour hit cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York, and Philadelphia.

Tickets for The Last Rose Petal 2 will go on sale to the general public on May 6 at 10 a.m. local time, via Live Nation.

Domestic dates for The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour:

Sun. June 19 – Washington, D.C. – Something In The Water

Wed. Aug. 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu. Aug. 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat. Aug. 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

Mon. Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Aug. 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Fri Aug. 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug. 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug. 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed. Aug. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri. Aug. 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat. Aug. 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tue. Aug. 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu. Aug. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri. Aug. 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun. Aug. 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!