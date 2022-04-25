Lizzo announces 25-city ‘Special’ tour

The three-time Grammy winner will perform an all-arena tour with support from rapper Latto.

Lizzo is ready to get back on the road. The three-time Grammy winner announced on Monday the dates for her new Special tour, with Latto joining her as a special guest.

The Special tour is scheduled for 25 locations, all arena dates. It kicks off on Sept. 23 at the FLA Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and will hit arenas in cities like Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The tour will conclude at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The tour, her first in three years, is named after Lizzo’s forthcoming album, Special, to release on July 15. The announcement comes off the heels of her first hosting gig on the NBC sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live (SNL), where she also served as the musical guest.

During her appearance on SNL, Lizzo premiered the live version of Special’s first official single, “About Damn Time.” She had just released the self-affirming pop/funk anthem, and its accompanying video, two days before. She also performed the album’s title track, which served as the soundtrack for her tour announcement on Instagram.

Special the album is the follow-up to her 2019 breakout platinum-certified album, Cuz I Love You. While fans wait for the Special our, they can catch Lizzo on her new reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, available on Prime Video.

Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance at Miami Beach EDITION on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express)

Ticket sales for the Special tour will open on April 29. The tour is being promoted by Live Nation.

Dates and venues for Lizzo’s Special Tour, with special guest Latto:

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

