‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ season 2 brings back Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille

The new iteration of the popular franchise brings together former housewives from various cities

Loading the player...

The next season of The Real Housewives spin-off series is coming to Peacock, and the streamer has dropped the official trailer for the season starring Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille and other “ex-Real Housewives.”

Phaedra Parks attends the “Everything, Everything” Screening on April 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Months after the premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the series is back for another trip with some of the greatest to ever call themselves ‘real housewives.’ A model similar to RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s “All-Stars” seasons, RHUGT takes cast members from different franchises and throws them together for a girl’s trip (that’s filmed, of course).

The first season was a hit, featuring a cast of mainstay real housewives who are currently on their respective shows (Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Guidice were among the ladies who took a lavish trip to Turks and Caicos.) By the looks of the trailer, season 2 seems to be vastly different (and a lot more dramatic) as it features former Real Housewives together at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The second season is officially titled The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, and will see RHOA‘s Parks and Marcille joined by former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson; former Real Housewives of New York City wives Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin; and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wives Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville. The teaser alone seems to make good on what housewives fans have come to expect from the series: hijinks, fun, and drama, drama, drama.

Just one minute into the trailer, amidst multiple feuds already percolating, Parks states, “These women are nuts!” Even Marcille, who is no stranger to reality TV from her days on RHOA and America’s Next Top Model, says in the clip, “I am social distancing from the bulls—.” Still, it seems Gunvalson, the self-proclaimed “OG of the OC,” is the biggest source of tension within the group.

“There’s a lot of conflict going on with eight women,” Gunvalson shares, to which Marcille responds, “the only conflict is you!”

Check out Parks and Marcille’s official descriptions via People Magazine, below:

“With a successful law practice, career as a mortician and two young boys at home, Phaedra Parks is ready for a break from her everyday life. When conversations get heated and the group reaches a breaking point, Phaedra uses her calm demeanor and spirituality to try to knit the group back together. Will she succeed?”

Eva Marcille attends the premiere screening for “All The Queen’s Men” on Sept. 9, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET )

“Eva Marcille is all about good energy and excited at the prospect of making new connections and bonding over shared experiences of being Housewives. However, with such strong personalities, Eva quickly finds herself working as a peacemaker amongst the group.”

The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premiere on June 23 on Peacock, with subsequent episodes dropping on Thursdays.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!