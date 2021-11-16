Real Housewives ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ premieres three days early on Peacock

The highly anticipated Bravo mash-up series kicks off with a bang as Kenya Moore and Ramona Singer clash

Real Housewives fans woke up to quite the treat on Tuesday morning. Days ahead of its scheduled premiere, Peacock released the first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

This new series, as theGrio previously reported, brings popular housewives from various franchises together for an eight-day vacation. When the trailer first premiered, fans got a glimpse at the first iteration of this series, a trip to Turks and Caicos with some major housewives players from the years.

The cast includes Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), and Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer (Real Housewives of New York City.) TheGrio got a chance to watch the first episode and has some of the biggest takeaways below.

(Credit: PEACOCK)

Peaches stay together

The premiere kicks off with each of the housewives packing for the trip, before meeting up to fly to Turks and Caicos together. All seven of the women pile into a private jet, which is when the first rumblings of drama ensue. Before that, Bailey and Moore have a special moment in front of the other ladies.

On the jet, Bailey pulls out a blown-up picture of Moore’s 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. She tells the housewives that this is the first time Moore has left her child, calling it a “big deal.” With a ribbon and scissors, Moore symbolically “cuts the cord” in honor of a great trip, a gesture that moves Moore to tears. Bailey’s next move, however, kicks off some major drama within the group.

A simple request

As The former Miss USA is going through a divorce from Marc Daly and spending time away from Brooklyn for the first time, Bailey asks the group to consider a gesture for her which doesn’t go over well with everyone. “I would like to request that we think about considering giving Kenya the master [bedroom],” she says.

Several of the housewives complain about the decision in their confessionals, sharing that they all have reasons to take the biggest room. Still, Moore does wind up with a big room, but not before she and Singer have a heated exchange before they even touch down.

(Peacock)

Left turns in the sky

When Singer shares that she was flirting with someone while married to another man, things quickly turn sour between her and Moore. When Moore presses Singer to clarify, the RHONY star responds, “Yeah, cause I was getting f—— divorced b—!” Moore quickly lets Singer know she won’t be referred to as such, saying, “Why are you calling me a b—-, what’s wrong with you? That’s unacceptable, what you’re not gonna do is disrespect me on this trip.”

In a confessional, Moore says, “Okay, I don’t even like being called a b— on a normal day, but from a near-perfect stranger? B—-, please.” Singer eventually apologizes as Richards asks the women how it all “went south so fast.”

Barely 14 minutes into #RHUGT and things are popping way the hell off between Ramona and Kenya! pic.twitter.com/1eVKJtbElg — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 16, 2021

This all happens at the beginning of the first episode. The series follows the women as they touch down, settle into the villa and give fans all of the housewives hijinks they’ve come to know and love.

The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are available to stream now on Peacock.

Watch the trailer below:

