CurlCap becomes first Black woman-owned brand to sell licensed Disney merchandise

Britney Crowell’s patented backless caps are designed to celebrate natural hair.

The first photo that CurlCap founder Britney Crowell ever took of her patented, backless brimmed caps was at Disney World, and now, her top-selling design will feature licensed Disney merchandise in a historic partnership.

As reported by NBC-affiliated WFLA, CurlCap has entered a licensing agreement with Disney, making it the first apparel brand owned by a Black woman to feature official Disney logos and characters.

Crowell, the founder and CEO of CurlCap, told the outlet she had the idea after developing psoriasis of the scalp and wanting to still be able to wear her natural hair out despite the disease limiting her to only a few hairstyles.

“I took my dad’s old hats, cut them up and my Aunt Darlene taught me how to crochet,” she said. “I made the product myself with my own hands.”

Launching the brand with $500 and the help of her fiancé and friends in December 2018, according to her LinkedIn page, Crowell’s hat design frequents the top 10 best-sellers list for hats on Amazon, earning over 5,000 five-star Etsy and Amazon reviews, per the brand’s Instagram bio.

CurlCap hats are satin-lined, designed with an adjustable elastic strap to fit all sizes and come in 21 different colors and styles, some featuring words such as “Black Lives Matter,” “Curls are Crowns” and “Respect My Hair.”

“It’s with great joy that I can finally share this exciting news with you all, CurlCap has made history as the first black owned apparel company to have their own authorized Disney merchandise,” Crowell wrote on Instagram following the partnership in March, adding, “I am truly honored to have this opportunity.”

Following the Disney partnership, CurlCap also collaborated with Nickelodeon to feature Rugrats character Susie Carmichel on a hat design, later partnering with Marvel to design a Black Panther-themed “Wakanda Forever” cap.

Crowell told WFLA that she hopes to increase the representation of natural Black hairstyles by offering a product specifically designed with hairstyles such as puffs, braids, twists, and locs in mind.

“Representation is very important,” she told the outlet. “It’s why some people don’t wear their hair a certain way. Your natural state is beautiful just the way it is. You can be ready, have your rod set, have your twist out, of course you are a cute, you’re beautiful in your natural state.”

CurlCap’s patented line of products is available on Amazon.

