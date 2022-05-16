Three people injured at Lovers & Friends festival

People were treated for minor injuries after many attendees fled the venue after reportedly hearing gunfire.

Loading the player...

On Saturday, three people were injured at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. The attendees were injured in a crowd rush out of the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the first night of the festival, around 10:00 p.m., attendees began fleeing the venue after reportedly hearing gunfire. In the melee, three people were taken to the hospital to treat their minor injuries.

LAS VEGAS, NV – Recording artists Lil Jon, Usher and Ludacris perform onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Despite the commotion of what the authorities called a “security incident,” which was displayed on the festival screens, the festival was able to continue without incident. A spokesperson from the Las Vegas Police Department stated, “At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded.”

The first annual Lovers & Friends Festival was first announced back in July 2021 on Instagram. It bolstered a star-studded line-up of performers, headlined by Usher, Ludacris and Lil Jon, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Also included were Ne-Yo, Ciara, Nelly, Ashanti and Ja Rule, Timbaland, T-Pain, SWV, and others.

Originally slated for May 14, a second date, May 15, was added in August 2021 after “overwhelming demand” for tickets once they became available. The festival gets its name from the title of Lil Jon, Usher, and Ludacris’ 2004 hit single.

Brandy was originally scheduled to perform at the festival but had to cancel at the last minute after contracting COVID-19. She shared the news on her Instagram page, expressing her regret, as well as exclusive clips from her rehearsals for her planned set.

Although The Lovers & Friends festival evaded a potentially catastrophic situation in the aftermath of November’s Astroworld Fest tragedy, attendees took to social media to complain about services. Several concertgoers stated that the festival ran out of water and that a lack of shaded areas made the more than 90-degree temperatures difficult to endure.

I live in Vegas and having a festival in the middle of May and thinking you gonna get a cross breeze? Hell no! I honestly thought this #LoversandFriendsFestival was fake but nah. They failed with this one because that festival ground is all asphalt and NO SHADE. YOU BAKIN — chantal | aaron johnson’s side piece (@_akiraxo) May 15, 2022

I don’t understand how a festival in Vegas didn’t prepare with enough water stations #LoversandFriendsFestival — Mellow Yellow (@queenanalisa) May 15, 2022

And many did not like the fact that the festival was allowed to continue after the crowd rush.

I am safe…scariest experience at a festival i’ve ever had. People just started pushing and ducking and running to the exits, jumping barricades and rushing. Reports of attempted shooter. Super shaken up but glad we’re ok. Cannot believe they kept going #LoversandFriendsFestival — Diana 🐰 (@bassbunnyd) May 15, 2022

This is NOT to be downplayed!!!!! @lvrsnfrndsfest you created a SHIT SHOW of a festival. Shame on you for how you’re already spinning this – I was THERE! It wasn’t a little disturbance. People were running for their lives!!! #LoversandFriendsFestival #LoversAndFriendsFest — A City Explored | Lindsey (@acityexplored) May 15, 2022

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!