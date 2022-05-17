Chris Brown inks deal for multi-year Las Vegas residency

The singer/dancer and Grammy-winner will be at Drai's Nightclub starting on June 11.

Chris Brown is the latest singer to get a Las Vegas residency. Drai’s Nightclub in the Cromwell Las Vegas announced the Grammy winner will begin a multi-year residency beginning next month.

Brown’s residency will kickoff at Drai’s on June 11, according to Billboard. The “Fine China” singer will perform on a transparent two-layer stage, created by Brown to provide a more immersive experience for concertgoers. Brown is the first artist-in-residence at Drai’s to design his own stage.

Brown will perform songs from his forthcoming 10th studio album, Breezy. In addition to his new songs, the 33-year-old will also showcase hits from his extensive career, including “No Guidance,” and “Go Crazy.”

Brown joins Usher, who has a Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM from July to October, and Silk Sonic, the super duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, continues their residency at Park MGM through August. EGOT winner John Legend’s “Love In Las Vegas” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood will resume in August.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As one of the first artist residents to perform for the venue’s 2015 concert series, Brown is familiar with Drai’s LIVE stage. Additional dates for Drai’s LIVE residency will be revealed at a later date. Tickets are now available on Drai’s Nightclub’s official website.

“Chris Brown helped define Drai’s LIVE and what has become an unmatched lineup of residency performers on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Dustin Drai, VP of entertainment, Drai’s Management Group, in a statement. “He’s one of the most dynamic live performers today, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back with a production that’s set to deliver an unprecedented fan experience.”

Other artists slated to appear at Drai’s concert series this year include Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Big Sean, and Lil Baby.

Brown posted on his Instagram page that his upcoming Breezy album will drop in June, the follow-up to his platinum-selling 2019 double album, Indigo. In the meantime, he’ll also embark on his co-headlining tour with Lil Baby, One of Them Ones, presented by Rolling Loud.

The tour will hit cities, including Virginia Beach, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, and Houston, starting July 15.

