Chris Brown reveals cover, release date of new album; teases guest features

Brown's tenth album, 'Breezy' will debut on June 24.

Chris Brown has revealed new details about his forthcoming album, Breezy. The Grammy-winning singer dropped the release date and cover of the album, while also teasing potential guest artists.

Brown posted the cover to his Instagram account on Wednesday. It’s a photograph of the back of his head with the album title cut into his hair. In the post’s caption, Brown says the album would be released on June 24.

In Brown’s Instagram stories, he may have dropped hints on who will be featured on Breezy. In one story after another, Brown posted the names of Wiz Kid, Yung Bleu, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, Blxst, Anderson .Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and EST Gee.

Last week, Brown posted that Breezy was “coming soon.” This will be his solo follow-up to his 2019 double album, Indigo. That album included his smash collaboration with Drake, “No Guidance.” The song reached the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 while being certified platinum eight times over.

Chris Brown attends the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles in Jan. 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Indigo, a 30-track project, also bolstered a star-studded list of guest features. This included Justin Bieber, Juvenile, Tank, G-Eazy, Tyga, Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, and Joyner Lucas. Also, artists slated to appear on Breezy, H.E.R., Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez, were also on Indigo.

Breezy will also be Brown’s first project since his 2020 Slime & B collaborative mixtape with rapper Young Thug. The project contained the single “Go Crazy,” a triple-platinum hit that peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

As fans await the arrival of Breezy, Brown will embark on a new Las Vegas Residency at Drai’s Nightclub on June 11. He’ll perform selections from Breezy and from his extensive catalog on a self-designed, transparent two-tier stage.

In addition to the residency, Brown will begin a co-headlining tour with Lil Baby, entitled Rolling Loud Presents: One Of Them Ones. Starting on July 15, the 27-date tour will reach cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Detroit, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

