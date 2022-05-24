Airbnb partners with Black farmers to bring economic opportunities to local tourism

The experience is meant to raise awareness of the current needs of Black farmers.

Loading the player...

Black farmers in southwest Georgia have teamed with Airbnb to offer tourists a one-of-a-kind and memorable experience.

As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the effort is a joint collaboration with the online marketplace and the historic organization New Communities Land Trust. The newly launched Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail aims to offer a “collection of extraordinary stays and experiences on Airbnb,” the outlet writes.

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The New Communities Land Trust was founded during the civil rights movement to support Black farmers. Per the organization’s website, “New Comminutes is widely recognized as the original model for community land trusts in the US. Today, the founding members, including Charles and Shirley Sherrod, are dedicated to empowering the community through agribusiness and economic development.”

The group’s partnership with Airbnb will allow participating farmers to benefit from the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting. The experience is meant to raise awareness of the current needs of Black farmers.

Guests will have an opportunity to discover the culture, history, and rich agriculture of the region. Some of the experiences include a tour of the 1,638-acre former plantation Resora, and foodies can enjoy a “Taste of the South” at Vicks Estate, Farm & Fishery in Albany, the AJC reports.

Black farmer (Photo: Fotolia)

“When New Communities acquired Resora over a decade ago, we envisioned it as a place where we could farm the land, nurture the minds of people and empower our community,” New Communities co-founder and USDA Equity Commissioner, Shirley Sherrod said in a release about the project.

“I look forward to the possibilities that this new partnership will bring to our members, the rich stories that will continue to be passed on through guests, and the type of relaxation and restoration that only being in nature can provide,” she added.

According to WSBTV Atlanta, as part of Airbnb’s new partnership with New Communities, the company has made a donation to the nonprofit to support its mission to uplift Black farmers across Southwest Georgia.

“Travel has long opened new doors to discovery — and the very nature of hosting lends itself to telling stories, sharing traditions, and understanding history firsthand,” said Catherine Powell, global head of hosting. “We are so pleased to launch the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail with Shirley and the New Communities Land Trust, not only to introduce these families to hosting, but also the global Airbnb community to the past, present, and future of Black farming.”

Guests can now book stays on the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail at airbnb.com/swgatrail.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!