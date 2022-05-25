Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash on working together for Betts’ new music video

Nash directed and starred in Betts' brand new music video for her song, "We Drip"

Loading the player...

Jessica Betts’ music video for her new song, “We Drip,” features one of her most exciting collaborations yet: with her wife, Niecy Nash.

The couple works together in front of and behind the camera. Nash is the star and co-director of the video. TheGrio spoke with the couple about their creative process, how the idea for the visual came about, and their favorite part of working together.

“Working with my wife is like not working at all,” Betts discloses.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

This is evident in the “We Drip” video, which relies heavily on the chemistry between the two. The infectious R&B song contains lyrics that speak about dedication to one’s lover, a fitting sentiment for a married couple:

Come near

intertwine

Figures in the moonlight

Loving this view

This view

Nash is the teacher to Betts’ student in the video, which in actuality is a dream sequence. “Hey, no sleeping in my class!” Nash says, shaking a startled Betts awake. There are also scenes of them inside their home dancing together. It came together “beautifully,” Betts recalls.

“We have a groove,” Betts continues. “Gracefully, we came together. You know, you put two creative people together – it’s like that gift and beautiful challenge that comes together. I’m super, super passionate; she’s a perfectionist; she’s a boss; she knows what she wants … but she’s damn good at it!”

Nash, while also praising Betts and her partner’s work ethic, teases that Betts “fired” her at one point during the shoot.

“She’ll give you her side and say that I fired her,” Betts says.

“You did fire me,” Nash counters. “I got fired!” She says, “Listen, I have a temperamental artist on my hands! She’s very, very passionate but also controlling. If you saw the video, you saw there was a pole dancer in it … I could’ve got on the pole, but somebody was hating!”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts at the Essence Magazine cover celebration for Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts at 1010 Wine and Events on February 27, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

It is obvious that underneath the playful teasing of the two is nothing but respect and love for each other as partners and artists.

Nash asserts, “This is a creative genius right here,” referring to her spouse. “All I had to do was help bring it all together.”

And in doing so, the collaboration was an opportunity for them to spend more time together. According to Betts, that was “absolutely a cherry on top.”

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!