Niecy Nash cries ‘tears of joy’ as she celebrates Pride with wife

"I'm wishing the greatest love of my life a happy Pride month," Nash declared.

Pride month is here and Niecy Nash is crying “tears of joy”. In a recent video, Nash is seen celebrating the start of Pride month with her wife, Jessica Betts.

Hugging her wife in an emotional TikTok video, Nash let her fans in on her happiness. She told the viewers in the video, “I’m wishing the greatest love of my life a happy Pride month.” As she spoke, she started to cry, before sharing, “these are definitely tears of joy!” When Betts seemingly teased Nash and said, “stop crying,” Nash began to laugh through her tears, saying, “I’m not!”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Nash also took to Instagram to celebrate Pride month with a picture of her and Betts. In a photo from their wedding, Nash wrote in the caption, “Happy #pridemonth we feel the love and we are sending it right back! ❤️💍😍🎉🌈 #ILoveItHere.”

Niecy crying tears of joy because she’s so happy ❤️ #HappyPrideMonth pic.twitter.com/o6hrAdmiUc — Savage 😈🔥 (@savagedykeback) June 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Nash shared another picture rocking her pride. Wearing a rainbow themed bathing suit, Nash wrote a fun-filled caption and even nominated some of her close friends from the LGBTQ+ community. Tagging Laverne Cox, Colman Domingo and more as her “Pride Fairy Godparents”, she wrote, “Stepping into my first #pridemonth like…❤️🧡💛💚💙 I’m accepting invitations, gifts, & welcome packets! I’m nominating @kingofbingo@mrrpmurphy @lavernecox as my honorary Pride Fairy Godparents to show me the ropes! And @jessicabettsmusic to be my guide 🌈🥰🌈 #iLoveItHere.”

As theGrio previously reported, Nash opened up about her sexuality and surprise marriage to Betts on a recent appearance on Red Table Talk. Speaking to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Nash revealed her children’s reaction to her surprise marriage and coming out. She explained, “My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?’ My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I’m strictly dickly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.’” She continued, “And my son was like, ‘Wooow.’”

As theGrio reported, Nash also opened up to Ellen DeGeneres shortly after her wedding, telling the host, “A lot of people say that, like, ‘Oh, you came out!’ and I say, ‘Well, from out of where?’ You know what I mean?” I wasn’t anywhere to come out of. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life when I was married to men, I just loved them when I loved them. And now I love her.”

