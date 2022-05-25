‘Stranger Things’ comes to life with new attraction in Brooklyn

The new immersive experience comes to Brooklyn just in time for the hit series' fourth premiere this Friday

Stranger Things‘ highly anticipated fourth season is just days away, and in celebration of the popular series, Netflix has launched an immersive experience at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, complete with familiar faces, monsters and of course, a trip to the Upside Down.

David Harbour, Caleb Mclaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 premiere on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

One of Netflix’s biggest shows, Stranger Things follows a group of children in Hawkins, Indiana, where multiple dimensions, supernatural occurrences and more endanger its inhabitants. Each season has gotten darker as the characters, played by Millie Bobbie Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink, grow up. The fourth season set to debut this Friday looks to be the scariest (and strangest) yet.

In honor of the new season, Netflix has launched The Stranger Things Experience at The Duggal Greenhouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The immersive attraction transformed the 35,000 sq. ft. space into various locations and scenes that fans of Hawkins will immediately recognize. TheGrio had the chance to preview the attraction, and we’re breaking down what you can expect from the chilling new exhibit.

Familiar Faces

It wouldn’t be a trip to Hawkins without seeing some of our favorite friends from the series, would it? The Stranger Things Experience features appearances from some of its biggest characters including Brown, Wolfhard, McLaughlin, Schnapp, Matarazzo, and Sink, not only lend their talents to the experience but play a pivotal part in your journey to Hawkins and beyond.

Things Get Strange

It wouldn’t be Stranger Things if something didn’t go awry, would it? Led by those familiar friends, the journey throughout Hawkins takes some serious turns, and it’ll be up to you (and your friends) to find your way home. From The Hawkins Lab, The Upside Down and beyond, The Stranger Things Experience utilizes practical and special effects to immerse you in a thrilling and memorable adventure.

Caleb Mclaughlin attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York premiere on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Nostalgia, Nostalgia, Nostalgia

Like the series it’s based on, The Experience doubles down on the nostalgia factor, transporting you to the 1980s. From an arcade, the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop, and other nods to the past, it’s impossible not to feel like it’s 1985 while moving through the exhibit. You also can take a piece of the ’80s home with exclusive merchandise and snacks available for purchase.

For more on The Stranger Things Experience, head to the official site.

Stranger Things returns to Netflix this Friday. Check out the final trailer below:

