DeVon Franklin becomes newest expert on ‘Married at First Sight’

Franklin’s addition to the show comes months after he filed for divorce from his wife, actress Meagan Good.

Motivational speaker DeVon Franklin has joined the 15th season of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, according to Essence.

Franklin, also a Hollywood producer and author, will not be the only new expert for the coming season. Psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec, who specializes in sex and couples’ therapy, also joins the group.

On Married at First Sight, participants are matched by relationship experts but the potential couples meet for the first time on their wedding day. After several weeks of marriage comes “Decision Day,” when the couples must determine if they want to remain married or get divorced.

Executive Producer Devon Franklin attends “Kingdom Business” Private Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on May 19, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+)

Franklin, a Seventh-day Adventist minister, joins Married at First Sight after his own divorce from actress Meagan Good, with whom he co-wrote the relationship book, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.

In a joint statement announcing their breakup reported by People, they said, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Devon Franklin (left) and Meagan Good (right) attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The remaining Married at First Sight experts — with the exception of therapist Viviana Coles — will return for the new season, which is scheduled for a July premiere with five couples. For the first time, according to Essence, the show will be taped in San Diego, marking its West Coast debut.

TheGrio’s Ny Magee contributed to this report.

